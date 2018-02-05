Goya ‘Can Do’ Campaign Yields Millions Of Pounds Of Food To Donate

Goya Foods will donate more than 1.5 million pounds of food as the first installment of food to Feeding America and some of its local member food banks nationwide.

The donation is part of the company’s “Can Do” campaign, a year-long series of product promotions that was launched in June 2017 and runs through the end of June 2018.

The food donation—the equivalent of 1.25 million meals—will be distributed to families and persons throughout the U.S. who lack access to nutritious, affordable and culturally appropriate meals.

“Each day, we strive to be a company of diversity and authenticity; a community of passionate people making a difference and working with organizations like Feeding America,” said Bob Unanue, Goya president. “The very essence of who we are is reflected in our unwavering dedication to provide our consumers with quality products, to nurture our communities, and to live the values set forth for us by our founders in everything we do.”

Each donation will be made in the name of Goya’s retail partners throughout the country who have participated in helping to promote the new initiative and bring awareness to Feeding America’s mission.

Goya Gives was launched in 2011 as a national initiative committed to supporting local communities through social and environmental causes.

“As Feeding America and our network of 200 food banks feed 46 million Americans each year, we are incredibly grateful for partnerships like Goya that provide valuable food while driving awareness of the issue of hunger,” said Karen Hanner, VP of manufacturing partnerships. “The ‘Can Do’ campaign has been particularly successful this year as it has engaged the consumer, the retail community and the Goya brand in bringing an incredible 1.5 million pounds (1.25 million meals) of Goya food to families that are struggling to make ends meet in communities most in need.”

Each month, throughout the course of the year, the food company has featured a different product that consumers can purchase to participate in the overall donation, including Goya brand Coconut Water, Coconut Milk, Cream of Coconut, Refried Beans and Ready-to-Eat Red Label Beans.