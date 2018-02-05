Uncovering Deeper Connections With Shoppers

Sponsored content
by Tyson Foods Inc.
Ten diverse shoppers from across the country have invited us into their lives to help us understand why it’s time to change the conversation with shoppers everywhere.
According to Eric LeBlanc, director of channel marketing, deli, at Tyson Foods Inc., “This is a year-long process that will engage retail customers, along with the industry, to bring forth a depth of insight in a unique research project. The goal is to develop new ways to create meaningful relationships with shoppers that can bring families back to the table again.”
The experiment begins
How can we deliver the experience our shoppers seek if we don’t understand the people who shop our departments? Therefore, the first goal of our Unconventional Shopper Connections experiment is to meet the ten shoppers who have invited us into their kitchens and lives. While they might have very diverse lifestyles and household dynamics, they all want dinner to be an important time to gather with their families or friends, to reconnect and share the comfort of a good meal. Over the course of the next several months, we’ll reveal opportunities for retailers to respond to those needs.
