VERC Names Buckley Manager Of Training, Development & Fun

VERC Enterprises recently named Courtney Buckley to a newly created role of manager of training, development and fun. VERC is a convenience store and Mobil/Gulf gasoline operator in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In her new role, Buckley is responsible for training associates, assistant managers and managers in addition to developing specialized training in specific categories. She also will maintain associate orientation programs and will develop programs to create an increased atmosphere of fun within the office headquarters and all store locations.

Buckley’s appointment follows decisions by VERC in December to name Jim Fitzgerald president and promote HR Director Barry Ahern to VP of operations.

The announcement was made by Leo Vercollone, who will serve as CEO of VERC but turn over day-to-day operations to Fitzgerald, who has been with the company for 22 years.

Buckley began her career with VERC Enterprises six years ago as a category manager, subsequently becoming district manager. She held the title of special projects manager prior to her new designation.

“What a pleasure to announce Courtney as manager of training, development and fun,” said Fitzgerald. “We are constantly striving to create programs and an environment that attracts and retains highly valued employees, and Courtney is the ideal person to be at the helm of that goal.”

VERC Enterprises began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield founded by Eugene Vercollone. CEO Leo is his son as is Paul, SVP. The firm has more than 350 employees and is a leader in hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth.