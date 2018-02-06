All Amcor Packaging To Be Recyclable Or Reusable By 2025

Amcor is pledging to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, becoming the first global packaging company to do so. Amcor hopes to “directly address a major environmental issue with capability, scale and reach.”

At the same time, the company says it is committed to significantly increasing its use of recycled materials and driving more recycling around the world.

“Our aspiration is to be the leading global packaging company,” said Ron Delia, Amcor’s CEO. “That means winning on behalf of the environment, customers, consumers, shareholders and our people at the same time, in ways that differentiate Amcor and generate growth.”

The action joins Amcor with 10 leading brands and retail companies making the same 2025 commitment in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF)—Ecover, Evian, L’Oréal, Mars, M&S, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Co., Unilever, Walmart and Werner & Mertz. EMF estimates that the companies together influence more than 6 million metric tons of plastic packaging each year.

“Packaging is vital to assuring the safety and effectiveness of an extensive range of food, beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, household and personal-care products. It also significantly limits the enormous environmental implications from food and other product waste,” says Amcor.

According to Delia, most of Amcor’s packaging today is developed to be recyclable and reusable, and is being designed to use less material in the first place.

Still, there is more that can be done to make packaging recyclable and reusable. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rob Opsomer, who leads EMF’s Systemic Initiatives, said that Amcor’s pledge is notable.

“Amcor being the first global packaging company to commit to working toward 100 percent recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025 is an important milestone towards creating a circular economy for plastics,” he said. “The company’s commitment and expertise will be instrumental in supporting the growing group of brands and retailers that have set similar targets for themselves.”

The U.K.-based EMF’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular economy, in which plastics and other resources are used over and over. Amcor is the only packaging company among core partners to EMF and the foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative.

Opsomer called on other companies “to follow Amcor’s lead.”

Some of the biggest challenges to recyclable and reusable packaging remain, he said, and will be overcome through leadership and innovation, in partnership with customers, suppliers, government agencies, NGOs and others.

“The people who make up our global team are inspired by ambitious goals,” said Delia. “They are capable, creative and committed to building a great business and making a difference.”

Amcor develops and produces packaging for a variety of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device and home- and personal-care products. The company’s 35,000 employees generate more than $9 billion in sales from operations that span 200-plus locations in more than 40 countries.

