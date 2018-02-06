Cooley To Talk Balancing Benefits, Employee Retention At NGA Show

Chris Cooley, co-founder of MyHRConcierge and SMB Benefits Advisors and author of The Shelby Report’s HR & Benefits News column, will present a working session called “Stop Rolling the Dice with Employee Health Benefits,” on Feb. 11 at the NGA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The session, one of four taking place at the show, will focus on helping independent grocers attract and retain workers while improving profitability.

Workshop participants can earn CPE credits and will learn:

Current healthcare cost trends

Types of insurance to consider

Plan designs to help decrease health benefits costs s

“Independents face so many conflicting choices about employee health benefits,” notes Cooley. “It’s crucial to control escalating benefits expense. But, if you reduce benefits or cut hours you risk losing workers, customers and profits. There’s a better way, and we’re excited to share it.”

The FMS Financial Symposium is part of the 2018 NGA Show Workshop Track: Operating for Excellence. This in-depth review of some of the most pressing issues for independent grocers will provide tactics and strategies for improving competitiveness and ensuring long-term growth. This 4-hour session begins at 12:30 pm this Sunday.

MyHRConcierge and SMB Benefits Advisors offer services including employee handbooks, anonymous worker tip lines, manager HR help lines, HR compliance and administration, workforce management and benefits advisory solutions. The companies specialize in helping small to mid-sized grocers throughout the U.S.

