Hormel EVP & President, Business Units, Retiring; Day Promoted

Hormel Foods Corp. is making some changes to its executive team. Steve Binder, EVP and president of Hormel business units, will retire at the end of the company’s second quarter fiscal 2018. Tom Day, group VP, refrigerated foods, is being promoted to EVP, refrigerated foods.

“The experience and knowledge of our senior leadership team have always been a key differentiating factor for Hormel Foods, and that’s certainly evident in the careers of Steve and Tom,” said Jim Snee, chairman, president and CEO. “Steve has been an important leadership force within Hormel Foods, and has achieved a great track record of success throughout his 38-year career. Tom’s career at Hormel Foods also spans well over three decades, and he has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of refrigerated foods. I wish Steve all the best in retirement and look forward to working more closely with Tom in the years ahead.”

Binder is responsible for Hormel’s refrigerated foods and grocery products reporting segments, and consumer products sales. Binder joined Hormel Foods in 1979 and progressed through numerous sales and management positions within the meat products and foodservice groups, eventually being named VP of the foodservice group, group VP of the foodservice group and group VP of refrigerated foods. He was named EVP of refrigerated foods in 2010 and assumed his current position in 2011.

Day is responsible for the general management of Hormel’s largest business unit. Day joined Hormel Foods in 1981 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, sales management and general management. Day was named SVP of foodservice in 2007 and was promoted to group VP, foodservice in 2010. He assumed his current role in October 2013.

Hormel Foods Corp., based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with more than $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin’s, Wholly Guacamole, Hormel Black Label and more than 30 other brands.

Keep reading: