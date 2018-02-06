Sealed Air, a packaging solutions company, is providing sustainable box liners to national meal kit delivery service Sun Basket.

“Known for its commitment to using organic produce and sustainable ingredients as well as recyclable packaging, Sun Basket also wanted new insulation materials for its shipping boxes while retaining its commitment to 100 percent recyclable packaging,” says Sealed Air.

Sun Basket chose Sealed Air’s TempGuard solution, a curbside recyclable box liner, to insulate its perishable products.

TempGuard thermal insulation is made from recycled paper tested to ISTA 20 certification standards to ensure contents maintain proper temperatures for one- and two-day ground shipping. The padded material also cushions items during handling and transit.

The flexible liner is one inch thinner than the material Sun Basket used previously. According to Sealed Air, its more efficient product allowed Sun Basket to switch to a shipping box that is nearly 25 percent smaller than its original box, reducing Sun Basket’s carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to have a fully curbside recyclable solution in our portfolio that meets Sun Basket’s temperature assurance requirements,” said Susan Bell, VP of strategy and business development at Sealed Air. “Because sustainability is a key business driver for our clients and online shoppers are requesting environmentally friendly packaging from retailers, Sealed Air is expending R&D efforts not only on improving the recyclability of its existing packaging materials but also creating new bio-based packaging products derived from natural sources.”

“At Sun Basket, sustainability is one of our core values, and one of the ways we approach that is by ensuring that all of our packaging is recyclable or compostable. We proactively work with suppliers as products are being developed,” said Michael Golub, head of strategic Initiatives for Sun Basket. “We learned about Sealed Air’s 100 percent recyclable paper insulation before it came to market, and because of that we are now the first in the meal kit business to use it. We are excited about this insulation because, among other things, it made the recycling process even easier for our customers while at the same time reducing the size of our box, for both a sustainability and customer experience win.”

Sealed Air Corp.’s portfolio of brands includes Cryovac food packaging solutions and Bubble Wrap cushioning. The company generated $4.2 billion in sales in 2016 and has approximately 14,000 employees who serve customers in 117 countries.

Sun Basket is a healthy meal kit service that delivers fresh, organic produce and responsibly sourced meats and seafood with recipes.

Keep reading: