Coborn’s Launches Meal Kit Line Across Three Banners

Coborn’s Inc. has entered the growing meal kit market with a new line of “To the Table” meal kits now available at Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods grocery stores.

From package to plate, these meals can be cooked in less than 15 minutes using cooking oil and the fresh, pre-cut ingredients provided in the kit. To the Table meal kits are available to pick up anytime in-store with no subscription.

The line includes six recipes: Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry, Chicken Fajitas, Chicken Pad Thai, Chicken Pesto Spaghettini, Fettuccine Alfredo with Kale and Pork Yakisoba Stir Fry. Each kit serves two people.

“We are excited to offer this unique item in our stores,” said Emily Coborn, VP of fresh merchandising. “Meal kits are perfect for people who want to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner made from fresh ingredients, but don’t necessarily have the time to shop and prepare something.”

To the Table meal kits can be found in the new “Meal Easy” section at Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace Foods stores. Here, guests also will find the Ready Chef Go and Oven Ready meal options that were already being sold in the stores.

“Today’s consumers are more time-starved than ever,” said Dennis Host, VP of marketing. “To the Table Meal options are an evolution of grab-and-go prepared meal solutions we already offer in our delis as well as other complete meals that have long been available in frozen foods. The difference is that these are turn-key kits, made with fresh, pre-measured ingredients, chef-inspired and easy to prepare.

“83 percent of consumers don’t know what they’ll prepare for dinner at noon. At 5:00 p.m., that number drops to 65 percent. To the Table meal kits offer a fast, grab-and-go solution that’s affordable, easy to prepare and great tasting. It’s a perfect fresh-meal-in-a-box option.”

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Coborn’s is a 96-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with more than 7,500 employees and 53 stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Save-A-Lot banners. Coborn’s Inc. also owns CobornsDelivers, an online grocery ordering and home delivery service; and stand-alone convenience, liquor and pharmacy locations. To support its 120 retail locations, Coborn’s, Inc. operates its own central bakery, gluten-free bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center.

