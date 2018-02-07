Doorganics Grocery Delivery Company Expanding Into Second Facility

Doorganics, a Grand Rapids-based organic grocery delivery company servicing the state of Michigan, is expanding “to accommodate the growing interest in organic and local food, and food delivery services.” The company will open a second facility early this summer.

Doorganics deliveries start with a customizable produce box full of local and organic fruits and veggies. Customers can then shop from more than 150 different Michigan-made grocery items including farm eggs, pastured meats, fresh baked breads, cheeses, as well as organic deli salads and prepared meals. Delivery is free, and customers can control their delivery schedule inside an online member portal.

“We recently announced our expansion into the Metro Detroit region, setting out to provide local jobs and to continue our support of Michigan farmers and foodmakers,” said Mike Hughes, founder and CEO of Doorganics. “Moving into a new market on such short notice was no easy task. We’re proud of our team and grateful for the former Door to Door customers and employees who have helped make our expansion possible.”

Doorganics recently hired three former Door to Door Organics delivery drivers and is currently hiring for two more positions. It plans to add a total of 10 new jobs this year. The company expanded its delivery area to 35 zip codes in Southeast Michigan last month. It makes weekly deliveries to customers in Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven and Ann Arbor.

“We’ve always been cautious about growth while working to create a profitable and scalable business model for grocery delivery. After another year of successful growth, we’re more confident than ever in our product and process and are excited to bring Doorganics to more Michigan communities,” said Hughes.

