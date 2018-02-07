Grocery Software To Prevent Expired Food Gets Big Upgrade

Pinpoint Software has upgraded its expiration date management solution for grocery stores called Date Check Pro. The upgrade enhances reporting and increases savings in labor and expired shrink, the company says.

Since its initial launch in 2011, stores have identified more than 4 million items that have been sold prior to expiring or donated to local food banks and pantries.

“The U.S. throws away $165 billion worth of food every year,” said Pinpoint CEO Andrew Hoeft. “We are thrilled to offer an even more efficient and effective solution for grocers to fight waste within their stores.”

This release, over a year in the making, includes several new features, including integration with sales data to determine the best merchandising action for each soon-to-expire product and a management dashboard with real-time data on top loss products, ROI and store performance.

The company says the No. 1 improvement overall is in the date checking process itself, which has been re-designed with a step-by-step guided process via a series of questions and prompts. Essentially, the app trains the date checkers itself, which is helpful in a high turnover industry.

“Pinpoint has taken the Date Check Pro app to a new level,” said Chad Knutson, asset protection profit improvement manager for Skogen’s Festival Foods. “My favorite new added feature, the Dashboard, allows users and administrators to fully immerse themselves, more than ever before, in date verification and receiving the direct impact of the program such as savings/ROI, user performance, and timelines.”

Keep reading: