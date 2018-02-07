Peapod Expands Number Of Ready-To-Cook Meal Kits Available

Peapod is expanding its meal kit line to include six new recipes.

Peapod began offering meal kits in 2014, becoming one of the first retailers to combine the convenience of meal kits and online grocery delivery. The expansion comes as Peapod is seeing a 104 percent increase in new-customer purchases year over year, and the meal kits receive an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

“We know that our customers enjoy a home-cooked meal but also value shortcuts to help simplify the cooking process,” said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod.

“In fact, according to a recent survey we conducted, ready-to-serve and cook mixes are the most valued shortcut among home cooks with nearly one third of adults planning to purchase a meal kit in 2018,” he added.

Each kit contains pre-measured, pre-cut and pre-washed fresh ingredients.

Many of the meal kits are priced at less than $5 per serving; they range from two to six servings per kit. Peapod also uses significantly less packaging than its competitors, eliminating ice packs or other insulation because of its delivery model.

Three of the new recipes are in partnership with Campbell Soup Co., Kraft Heinz and Barilla; three recipes are from Peapod and use popular store brands and fresh, seasonal ingredients.

The new offerings are:

Miso Sriracha Salmon with Noodles by Campbell’s

Harvest Chicken Alfredo Baked Ziti by Kraft Heinz

Barilla Ready Pasta Gemelli with Chicken and Broccoli

Steak Chimichurri by Peapod

Mustard-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Baby Carrots & Sweet Potatoes by Peapod

Penne Basil Chicken with Spinach & Artichoke Hearts by Peapod

“As the meal kit space continues to evolve, we see ours as a model that will win big with consumers, delivering not just one meal, but all their grocery needs at once,” added Baird. “Expanding our partnerships with trusted CPG brands such as Campbell’s, Kraft Heinz and Barilla is another proof point as we’re working together to deliver the variety and convenience our shoppers value.”

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered more than 40 million orders to date. The Chicago-based company offers delivery to both homes and businesses and has more than 200 pickup locations.

Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia.