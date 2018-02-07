Calif. Tech Companies Bringing Meal Planning Software To Stores

Transformational Retail Technologies Inc. and Mindful Meal have teamed up on a new software-as-a-service offering intended to help retailers better serve shoppers digitally with a privately branded meal planning and recipe service. Under the partnership, Transformational Retail will assist grocery retailers in integrating the Mindful Meal offering into shopper wellness programs with existing online and in-store systems. Interested retailers are being sought for early adopter programs.

The new software is designed to address common problems facing consumers. Research shows that 73 percent of Americans have no idea what to feed their family for dinner as late as 4:30 p.m. that day. While most American households are making 2-3 trips to the grocery store each week, 25 percent of these groceries are commonly thrown away, leading to an estimated $3,000 of food waste per household each year.

Simultaneously, cooking has become complicated and time consuming due to a growth in allergies, nutritional preferences and dietary restrictions due to diseases like diabetes, say the companies.

“Americans are struggling to manage this complexity and are often making unhealthy choices resulting in rising obesity and other health issues,” they said in a press release.

The new service will allow families to create personalized meal plans, based on curated recipes, that align to their likes and dislikes, food allergies and dietary objectives. These recipes will generate product ingredients that are added either to a digital shopping list or an e-commerce order.

“The digital transformation taking place in the grocery industry is empowering shoppers to be better informed about their food choices,” said Todd P. Michaud, president and CEO of Transformational Retail. “Mindful Meal helps shoppers to save money, time and eat healthier, and the technology is a key differentiator for retailers.”

“We are passionate about helping families take better care of themselves through healthier eating and better planning,” said Giri Addanki, founder and CEO of Mindful Meal. “Retailers have an important role to play in providing these capabilities to their customers.”

Transformational Retail, based in Auburn, California helps retailers with digitally enabled and shopper-centric solutions. Mindful Meal, based in Sacramento, California is a meal planning, recipe management and consumer wellness program.

