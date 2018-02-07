Weis Markets Upgrades Its Preferred Shopper Rewards Program

Weis Markets’ Preferred Shopper program has been expanded to offer participating customers discounts on gasoline purchases and nine Weis brand products, including ice cream and bananas. The grocer also has added a 10 percent discount on Weis brand items every Tuesday for loyalty members who are 60 and older.

“Our upgraded rewards program now offers more of our customers reward discounts on some of our best-selling products and is particularly helpful to those in areas with limited gas reward options,” said Ron Bonacci, VP of marketing and advertising for Weis Markets. “Our rewards program has always been a tremendous success, but many of our customers wanted the additional option of saving on the products they regularly purchase. Ultimately, we wanted to give them more flexibility in their reward choices,” he added.

Customers can earn one point for every dollar spent using their Weis Preferred Shopper card when purchasing their groceries. When they earn 100 points, they can receive the following discounts:

A 10-cent-per-gallon discount at Weis Gas-N-Go fuel centers and participating Sheetz, Mirabito, High’s and Carroll Motor Fuels locations

$0.19 per pound bananas

$0.39 for a 20-oz. loaf of Weis Quality sandwich bread

$0.39 for a single fresh baked muffin

$0.39 for one roll of Weis Quality paper towels

$0.99 for a 4-lb. bag of Weis Quality sugar

$0.99 for a 48-oz. container of Weis Quality ice cream

$1.99 for a 16-count package of Weis Quality American cheese singles

$1.99 for a 1.25-lb. package of Certified Angus 75 percent lean ground beef

$3.99 for a gallon of Weis Quality organic milk

The new Tuesday senior discount program applies to 6,000 Weis brand items. These brands include Weis Quality, Weis Signature Collection, Weis Organics, Valu Time, Full Circle and TopCare.

To obtain the discount, customers need to provide a valid ID at checkout the first time to be registered. Certain items may be excluded due to legal restrictions.

Headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Weis Markets operates 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.