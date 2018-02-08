Amazon Begins Free Two-Hour Delivery From Whole Foods Market

Amazon is rolling out free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now, with plans to expand across the U.S. in 2018.

Starting today, Prime customers in neighborhoods of Austin and Dallas, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Virginia Beach, Virginia, can shop through Prime Now for bestselling items, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market. Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods Market selection at primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

“We’re happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. Select alcohol also is available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Customers can visit primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.

Keep reading: