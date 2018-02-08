Housewares Design Awards Names 2018 Winners

The Housewares Design Awards, an awards program focused on housewares design innovation, honored three “Best of the Best” and 11 “Best in Category” winners in late January during a ceremony held in Las Vegas. The honorees were chosen from 55 finalists.

The Best of the Best Gold award went to Blueair for the Blue Pure 411 air cleaner; Silver went to Philips Lighting for the SceneSwitch LED light bulb; and Bronze went to Braun for the MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender.

The 2018 Housewares Design Awards Best in Category winners in each category are:

Bakeware: Emile Henry, Soup Pot

Countertop Cooking & Beverage Appliances: Jura Inc., Jura J6

Countertop Food Prep Appliances: Braun, Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender

Countertop Kitchenware: Botto Design LLC, ½ Smart Storage System

Cutlery & Cutting Tools: Wüsthof, Classic 4.5-inch Asian Utility Knife

Gadgets & Kitchen Tools: Bradshaw International, GoodCook Touch Ice Cube Tray

Home & Outdoor Décor: Philips Lighting, Philips SceneSwitch LED light bulb

Home Environment & Floor Care Appliances: Blueair, Blue Pure 411 air cleaner

Home Organization, Laundry Care & Non-Electric Cleaning: Oxo International Ltd., Aluminum 3 Tier Shower Caddy

Personal, Health & Garment Care: Pretika Corp., Pretika Shiatsu Foot Massager with Thermal Technology

Tableware, Serveware & Beverageware: Zoku LLC, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle

In addition to these awards, iRobot received the inaugural Smart Home Award for its Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. Launched this year, the Smart Award spotlights products that control, automate and optimize typical product utility and function using connectivity and integrated programming.

The second annual Design Influencer of the Year award was presented to “e-commerce innovator” The Grommet, a product launch platform, with Joanne Domeniconi, co-founder and chief discovery officer, accepting.

Winning products were selected by an independent panel of design and merchandising experts who conducted hands-on testing of hundreds of products in 11 categories. Criteria included: appropriate aesthetics; innovative materials and technology; user benefits such as performance, comfort, ease of use and safety; and marketability.

The 2018 Housewares Design Awards celebration was presented by HomeWorld Business and sponsored by Whitford Corp.

