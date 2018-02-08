PepsiCo To Introduce New ‘Bubly’ Sparkling Water At The Oscars

PepsiCo is launching bubly, a new line of sparkling waters with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners and no calories.

Bubly will available across the U.S. beginning this month in eight flavors: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly. Each flavor features bright packaging with a different smile for every flavor. Each comes with its own greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can. Bubly will be available in 12-oz. cans in 8- and 12-packs, as well as 20-oz. single-serve bottles.

The introduction of bubly comes just one year after the launch of PepsiCo’s bottled water Lifewtr. According to the company, this is both further validation of its commitment to its water portfolio as well as a reflection of its “Performance with Purpose” goals, one of which is that at least two-thirds of the global beverage portfolio volume will have 100 calories or fewer from added sugars per 12-oz. serving by 2025.

“When we looked at the sparkling water category, we saw an opportunity to innovate from within by building a new brand and product from the ground up to meet consumer needs. We created bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful and relevant manner that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the sparkling water category today,” said Todd Kaplan, VP, water portfolio, PepsiCo North America Beverages. “This is an exciting addition to our PepsiCo portfolio, which is why we’re committed to make bubly one of our biggest product launches to date and are introducing the new brand to the world during the Academy Awards.”

Bubly is set to make its official TV debut with two ads airing during the 90th Oscars broadcast on March 4. PepsiCo hopes the 30-second spot will build excitement for the entire bubly portfolio of products while “bringing to life the fun personality of the brand.”

