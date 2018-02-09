Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Offers Winter Games-Inspired Beef Recipes

As the anticipation for the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, ramped up, so did the search for Korean inspired recipes. According to Google, popularity in searches for “Korean Recipes” was almost 30 percent higher in the run-up to the games than it has been over the past year.

Even Chloe Kim, a member of the U.S.A. Snowboarding Team, said in a recent Cosmopolitan interview that she and her sisters were raised in a “very culturally Korean environment,” which included their mom’s homemade bulgogi (a spicy Korean beef dish). Speed skater, Maame Binney, told Bon Appetit her favorite type of food is “any type of meat.” The U.S. Olympic Committee even shares a beef stew recipe designed with athletes in mind. In that spirit, the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” culinary team has developed a number of recipes to help consumers “enjoy the flavors of Korea as (they) cheer on the home team.”

The Winter Games-inspired recipes are:

“The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. culinary team develops and triple tests every recipe and takes great pride in helping consumers celebrate big moments with beef that put delicious, healthy meals on the table,” says the organization.

“Beef is where nutritious and delicious come together to help people thrive and provide the strength they need to live their lives,” said Dr. Shalene McNeill, executive director, nutrition research, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the beef checkoff. “It’s exciting when we can use different flavors to highlight beef during an event like the Winter Games and help people enjoy a nutritious meal full of protein that leaves them feeling satisfied, sharp and strong.”

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

Keep reading: