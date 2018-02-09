Brookshire Bros. Brings Online Ordering To East Texas With Rosie

Brookshire Brothers, a 121-store retailer with locations throughout Texas and Louisiana, is joining the network of independent retailers who have selected Rosie to bring online shopping to their customers. Brookshire Brothers Anywhere Powered by Rosie is initially launching with curbside pickup and delivery at two locations in the retailer’s home market of Lufkin, Texas, on Feb. 19.

“Our customers will enjoy the ease of shopping their favorite store whenever they want from wherever they want,” said John Alston, president and CEO of Brookshire Bros. Inc. “Brookshire Brothers Anywhere is on-demand shopping that gives our customers the option of picking their groceries up curbside or having our employee-owners deliver them to their door. The in-store customer experience our shoppers are accustomed to is now theirs online. We like to say our personal service always goes the extra mile.”

Once a customer signs up to shop at BrookshireBrothers.com, they can use Rosie’s search engine to shop the store, navigate by department, create custom grocery lists and use Rosie’s proprietary recommended items feature, which offers recommendations based on customers’ shopping habits.

Rosie’s platform enables customers to interact with their personal shoppers. In addition to making notes about product specifications, like how green they want their bananas or how thick they like their steaks, customers also can make note of substitutions.

“We look at every decision with the customer in mind. After months of rigorous research, we selected Rosie as our e-commerce provider because it offers a way for people to shop from their desktop, tablet or smart phone, and its fully integrated system creates a seamless customer experience,” said Alston. “Rosie emerged from the crowded field of e-commerce providers as the leader who offered the best overall solution for our business model. They’ve been exceptional every step of the way, and their commitment to providing collaborative partnerships benefitting the independent grocer is evidenced by the extensive retailer network that has developed through the ROFDA organization and other wholesaler partnerships.”

Rosie, an organization with retailers in 29 states, says it looks at this partnership as an opportunity to empower a large regional independent to compete profitably with national chains.

“We are enthusiastic about serving the Brookshire Brothers organization and their loyal customer base in Texas and Louisiana,” said Rosie CEO Nick Nickitas. “As we’ve worked closely with the Brookshire Brothers team, we found strong alignment between their commitment to excellence and our proven e-commerce platform, which makes it easy for leading independent grocers to customize all components of their online shopping program, including branding, advertising, pricing, order fulfillment and service. We’re inspired by the teamwork, dedication and pride of Brookshire Brothers’ long-tenured employee-owners, and we’re thrilled to enable them to become the most trusted, locally focused e-commerce provider in the communities they serve. We look forward to kicking off our relationship with the February 19th launch.”

“As a long-time store director, what excites me the most is knowing how thrilled our customers will be when they get their first Brookshire Brothers Anywhere order,” added Alston. “Our teams love nothing more than exceeding their customers’ expectations. This is another way we can do that.”

