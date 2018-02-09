Food City Opens New Tennessee Store In Sevier County

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City opened a new store in Sevier County, Tennessee, on Jan. 31. The 48,500-plus-s.f. supermarket, located at the intersection of Newport Highway and New Center Road, is the company’s sixth location in the area.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to add a new state-of-the-art Food City in Sevier County, where we currently operate five other area locations,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “We are proud to have been a part of the Sevier County retail community for more than three decades and we greatly appreciate the support our loyal customers have shown our company.”

The location includes an in-store bakery/deli with a hot food bar, large café seating area, pizzeria and fresh food bar featuring a wide variety of soup, wings, salad and fruit selections.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, plus a complete selection of top quality meats that are all natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house meat cutters hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments offer a large selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days a week, offering an assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

The store offers customers seven traditional checkout lanes and four self-checkouts. There’s also a Citizen’s National Bank in-store branch bank; Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru; and a Food City Gas N’ Go with five pumps, including diesel fuel.

The new location also incorporates several energy-saving features, from glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100 percent LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers will find the same exceptional customer service, top quality products and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, housed in a more energy-efficient model, along with some exciting new features and conveniences,” said Steve Trout, Food City district manager.

The store also offers GoCart curbside pickup. Customers can select their purchases on-line and their order will be filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store. Payment can be made online or by credit or debit card at the time of pickup. Food City Home Delivery (powered by Instacart) also is available.

K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company, operates 132 retail outlets in southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.

