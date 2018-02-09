South Dakota Grocer Launches Meal Kits, Sells Out In Four Days

In late January, Aberdeen, South Dakota-based Kessler’s Food and Liquor introduced co-branded Freshop Chef Kit meal kits in its store, using Facebook to announce the new offering. The Facebook post was “liked” more than 850 likes and shared more than 600 times, and all six meal kit varieties stocked at Kessler’s—120 kits in total—sold out within four days of the launch. Kessler’s ordered 580 more kits to meet growing customer demand.

The goal of Chef Kit is to make it easy to cook meals that might otherwise be intimidating, like Chipotle Honey BBQ Salmon with Mango Salsa & Quinoa Salad. These co-branded meal kits provide grocers pre-measured dry ingredients and full recipes for meals that can be made in less than 45 minutes. Retailers add their own protein and produce to round out the package.

Kessler’s offered daily sampling sessions in-stores and located the kits near the meat services counter, between prepared desserts and next to liquor, making it easy for customers to get a complete menu in just a few minutes, the store says. Kits, which serve two people, are priced from $14.99 to $21.99 depending on the protein included. Chef Kit doesn’t require any subscription so customers can pick the meals they want without planning ahead.

The most popular meals sold at Kessler’s were Pecan Chicken with Sweet Potato Mash, Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken over Garlic Cauliflower, and Honey Glazed Salmon. Kessler’s customers also noted that they were happy to support local business instead of outsourcing to other meal kit services, said Freshop.

