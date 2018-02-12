Participating 7-Eleven stores have added a new choice to their breakfast menus.

The new item is a ready-to-eat breakfast pizza made with smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, hickory-smoked ham, scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and peppered cream gravy on top of a flaky biscuit crust. The hot breakfast pizza is part of 7-Eleven stores’ two-for-$2 pizza slice offer. Whole breakfast pizzas are $5.55.

“This is a hearty option for customers craving a warm breakfast in addition to their fresh-brewed cup of coffee on cold mornings,” said Nancy Smith, SVP of fresh food and proprietary beverages for 7-Eleven, based in Irving, Texas. “And it’s great for sharing at the office, giving co-workers another great option from the usual box of donuts.”

During a test at select 7-Eleven stores, the breakfast pizza proved so popular with customers that it became the second highest-selling pizza. Once customers tried it, they came back for more.

“Since we started carrying hot pizza, it has become one of the best-selling ready-to-eat foods at 7-Eleven stores,” said Dennis Phelps, VP of fresh food and proprietary beverages. “Mornings are our busiest time of day, and adding a breakfast pizza will prove to be as popular with the a.m. crowd as our other pizzas are for lunch and dinner.”

Breakfast is the fastest-growing food daypart in foodservice, according to a Technomic consumer survey. Fast-food restaurants have extended their breakfast menu beyond the morning hours and shown sales increases as a result.

