Ahold Delhaize, Fry’s Commit To ‘Safer, Smarter’ Deli Operations

Responding to the increased consumer demand for grab-and-go and prepared foods, Ahold Delhaize and Fry’s Food Stores—a Kroger banner—have adopted Restaurant Technologies‘ oil management technology to help “revolutionize their deli operations,” the companies say.

FMI’s US Grocery Shopper Trends 2017 report found that 67 percent of households with children and 44 percent of households without children outsource cooking to the grocery store at least some of the time. This trend is expected to continue, imparting even more pressure across grocery deli operators to provide high-quality prepared food options to consumers.

“Now more than ever, having a deli operation that functions as efficiently as any commercial restaurant kitchen is critical,” said Jim English, director of national accounts, Restaurant Technologies. “Automating your deli’s oil management can help keep employees safe, provide efficiencies in the kitchen and help ensure you’re serving a high-quality fried food product.”

Grocery delis typically are located far from the back dock, which can present some challenges in oil management. For example, employees are sometimes required to transport hot, used cooking oil through aisles of the store, making them more vulnerable to slip-and-fall injuries or burns.

For these reasons, Ahold Delhaize and Kroger Fry’s Food Stores plan to adopt Restaurant Technologies’ Total Oil Management system, a technology that automates the entire life cycle of fryer oil.

Ahold Delhaize aims to deliver consistent working environments

Previously, Ahold Delhaize’s employees were manually changing cooking oil and disposing of it in a rendering tank outside of the store, with no visibility tools to assist in managing their oil and filtration activity. This process resulted in inefficiencies in labor productivity and oil usage, safety issues and inconsistencies with standard operating procedures from market to market, says the retailer.

After testing the Total Oil Management system in 16 of its stores, Ahold Delhaize signed on to install the system in a total of 347 stores. The roll-out is underway and will be completed this year.

“Automating our manual oil management process will help eliminate inefficiencies in labor and oil usage,” said Dan Laviola, category manager for Ahold Delhaize. “Additionally, this technology will simplify our operations, help us improve food quality and, most importantly, provide a safer working environment for our employees.”

Fry’s Food Stores works to reduce oil waste

Fry’s, a Kroger brand, was previously disposing of its used cooking oil at such a high frequency that it resulted in an increased likelihood of unsafe working conditions and wasted oil usage, says the company. After trying the Total Oil Management system, Fry’s installed it in 117 stores in Arizona.

Restaurant Technologies is a provider of cooking-oil management and back-of-house exhaust cleaning solutions to more than 25,000 national quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company with 40 depots and more than 1000 employees serving customers across the U.S.

