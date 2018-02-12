Atalanta Buys ANCO Fine Cheese From Schratter Cheese

Atalanta Corp., a New Jersey-based specialty food importer, has acquired ANCO Fine Cheese, a business unit from Schratter Foods Inc.

The All Nations Cheese Organization (ANCO) is one of the largest and broadest specialty cheese importers in the U.S.

Tom Gellert, Atalanta president, said, “For decades, ANCO has been one of the most established importers of specialty cheese to the U.S. Together with Atalanta’s own rich history, we have a unique opportunity to solidify our position as leaders in the specialty cheese and deli categories.”

Atalanta will be working with the Gellert Global Group to “gain synergies from ANCO’s network of strong relationships with suppliers, customers and the addition of a great team of people.”

Founded in 1945, Atalanta Corp. is a food importer specializing in cheese, charcuterie, deli meat, grocery and seafood products from around the world. Gellert added Atalanta’s product range has the versatility to meet the requirements of every market, ranging from commodity to specialty.

The Gellert Global Group is a third-generation, family-owned business comprised of 12 companies, including Atalanta Corp., Camerican International, DeMedici Imports, J.F. Braun and Sons, Finica, KHI, Swiss Chalet Fine Foods and Tipico Products Co.The group services all facets of the U.S. food industry, including manufacturers, retailers, food service distributors, restaurant chains, grocery chains and cruise lines.

Schratter Foods Inc. imports and distributes cheeses in the U.S. It offers blue cheeses, butters, cheese specialties, chocolates, cooked and pressed cheeses, crackers, creams and desserts, meats and seafood products, fresh and white cheeses, goat cheeses, Kosher cheeses, POS products, soft ripened cheeses, specialty foods, stretched curd cheeses, uncooked and pressed cheeses, washed rind cheeses and other grocery products. The company also processes cheeses under its own brands, supplier’s brands, and customer’s private labels. Schratter provides logistics, category management, in-store merchandising services and educational programs for deli products.

