BJ’s Brings On New Executive To Drive Digital Innovation

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its digital and omnichannel team the addition of Naveen Seshadri, VP, digital commerce and experience.

“BJ’s has made significant advancements in our omnichannel capabilities, and I’m pleased to have Naveen join our team,” said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer. “Naveen has extensive experience in driving omnichannel transformations, and his leadership will help as we work to deliver more to our members.”

Seshadri will focus on the continued expansion of BJ’s omnichannel capabilities to offer members more convenience and value, the company says. He will lead digital customer experience strategy, e-commerce merchandising, digital marketing and digital insights and analytics.

Seshadri joins BJ’s from Lonely Planet, where he was COO, responsible for leading strategy and digital transformation. Prior to that, Seshadri held senior management positions at Sears Holdings, running product strategy and analytics initiatives.

Seshadri holds an MBA from Duke University, a post-graduate degree in financial management from Annamalai University, and a B.A. in English literature from Loyola College of the University of Madras in India. He also holds two U.S. patents—a continuous automated worker feedback system and a learning management system.

Headquartered in Westboro, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club operates 215 clubs and 133 gas stations in 16 states.

