King Kullen Expands Online Delivery, Donates $30K To Local Food Bank

King Kullen is expanding its “Shop OnLine” grocery delivery service to include all of Nassau County, many areas in Suffolk County and select areas in Queens, New York.

King Kullen is moving further into Suffolk County. In addition, the territories of Bayport, Blue Point, Bohemia, East Patchogue, Great River, Patchogue and Sayville recently have been added to King Kullen’s growing delivery service.

Shop OnLine allows customers to place orders online to be picked up at any of the four available locations (Bay Shore, Bridgehampton, Garden City Park or Island Park) or to be delivered directly to their home.

Orders are selected by trained personal grocery shoppers, who will call customers with any questions or if order substitutions are necessary. Customers can receive same-day delivery with the same price in-store and online. There is no markup for delivery. Orders can be placed as little as four hours ahead of time or up to two weeks in advance.

Pickups and deliveries are available seven days a week for all four King Kullen stores offering the Shop OnLine services. For all pickup and delivery information, a complete list of delivery locations, delivery and service fees or to place an order, customers can log onto kingkullen.com/shoponline.

Check Out Hunger campaign raises $30K

In other King Kullen news, the company recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores that raised more than $30,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on Long Island since 1980.

Commenting on the aid effort, King Kullen Co-President Brian Cullen said,

“King Kullen is pleased to partner with our customers who contributed to Check Out Hunger to assist Long Island Cares in its mission to provide emergency food where and when it is needed,” said King Kullen Co-President Brian Cullen. “Helping those in need in the communities we serve is a tradition that dates back to my grandfather, Michael J. Cullen, who founded King Kullen in 1930.”

King Kullen has been a longtime supporter of the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank. In 1997, King Kullen was the first supermarket chain to participate in the annual Check Out Hunger campaign, a partnership between Long Island Cares and the shopping community in which customers can make a donation with a coupon when checking out at the supermarket register. The campaign ran from October through Dec. 31, 2017. One hundred percent of all donations went to Long Island Cares.

“King Kullen has a long history of making a difference in the fight against hunger, and its customers have always been charitable in supporting our mission,” said Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank Executive Director Paule Pachter. “Together, we continue to help improve the lives of our neighbors on Long Island. We are very grateful to King Kullen and its customers for their support.”

Headquartered in Bethpage, New York, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. Michael Cullen opened the doors of King Kullen in 1930. Today, four generations later, King Kullen is still family-owned, operating 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores across Long Island.

