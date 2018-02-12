McLane Co. And QuickChek Extend 28-Year Supply Relationship

McLane Co., a national supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, has renewed its service agreement with QuickChek Corp., a c-store retailer in New York and New Jersey.

The extended agreement, which continues a 28-year relationship, was developed to “stimulate a partnership for long-term growth,” the companies say, and will include a complete supply chain solution for grocery, beverages, candy, snacks, health and beauty care, general merchandise, cigarettes and other tobacco products to QuickChek’s 154 locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

QuickChek already takes advantage of various value-added solutions offered by McLane. These include the McLane Link customer portal that allows customers to access information such as order activity and operational metric data from their computer or tablet, and McLane’s Center for Category Innovation, which combines the knowledge of McLane category managers and supplier partners with its data warehouse to provide customers with sales data down to the zip code level. The resulting market insights determine the best product mix scenarios and key selling opportunities for the stores, says McLane.

“McLane and QuickChek share many of the same core values, including an unwavering dedication to our customers. We are honored they chose to extend the relationship with a service agreement that promotes long-term growth. We look forward to growing together in the years to come,” said Vito Maurici, SVP of sales for McLane Grocery.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship and utilizing McLane’s goods and services as we strive for new ways to redefine fresh convenience in meeting the needs of today’s on-the-go, fast-casual shopper,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

McLane Co. provides grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the U.S. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates more than 80 distribution centers across the U.S. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the country. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs more than 20,000 people.

Based in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, QuickChek, a family-owned company, operates 154 locations, including 11 stores with a pharmacy and 68 locations with fuel.

