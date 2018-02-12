Stater Bros.’ ‘Life Is Why We Give’ Campaign Fights Heart Disease, Stroke

For the 17th consecutive year, all 171 Stater Bros. supermarkets will participate in the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s (AHA/ASA) “Life Is Why We Give” campaign to raise funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke. The campaign began last week and concludes on Feb. 18.

Stater Bros.’ customers can participate by purchasing $1 and $5 paper hearts at the cash registers. Customers are encouraged to write their name or the name of a loved one on the hearts, which will be displayed inside the store.

Funds raised through the campaign will go back into the stores’ local communities to teach hands-only CPR to residents, involve students in fitness programs and implement educational programs in multicultural communities.

Last year, Stater Bros. customers and employees raised $316,000 for the AHA. The company has raised more than $5.4 million over the years to support heart disease and stroke prevention programs.

“Stater Bros. is rooted in the tradition of giving back to communities where we operate, and we are honored to once again join the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” stated Nancy Negrette, chairman and president for Stater Bros. Charities. “Many of our valued customers and loyal ‘family’ members have been affected by heart disease and stroke, and we are pleased that the funds from this campaign benefit the local areas where we operate.”

“The American Heart Association is committed to fighting heart disease and stroke and improving the quality of life for all Americans,” said Matt Webb, chairman of the AHA Inland Empire Board of Directors. “Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like Stater Bros. Charities who provide donation opportunities to their customers. These corporate citizens provide a force multiplying impact to our work and help us get ever closer to a world without needless suffering or death.”

“We value our ongoing relationship with Stater Bros. Charities and appreciate the opportunity given to their customers to support the American Heart Association via the Life Is Why We Give fundraising campaign,” said Brandy Wiegand, executive director of the AHA Inland Empire Division.

Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided funding to local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, veterans and active service members.

