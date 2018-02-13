NGA Show Partnering With Clarion Events To Take Show To ‘Next Level’

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and Clarion Events today announced a new joint venture as Clarion Events plans to take an equity stake in the NGA Show, which this year topped 3,000 attendees. The partnership will add “significant resources that will enable new growth within the NGA Show, while at the same time ensuring the NGA Show will continue to be the place ‘where independents gather,’” the association said Tuesday during its annual show in Las Vegas.

NGA President and CEO held a press briefing and said the partnership with Clarion is a “tremendous opportunity to take the NGA Show to the next level.”

The partnership was approved by NGA’s Board of Directors.

NGA will remain an active owner in the new venture, including working closely with the NGA Show team to ensure attendees continue to enjoy the educational programming and popular events that have come to define the NGA Show, while harnessing the new resources, technologies, and expertise from Clarion Events, including expanding the size and offerings for attendees on the Expo floor.

“Over the past five years the NGA Show has seen record breaking growth thanks to strong educational programming, best in class networking opportunities and sold-out Expo floor that have made attending the NGA Show one of the best value propositions around,” said Larkin in a news release. “With Clarion Event’s investment in the NGA Show we have the opportunity to increase that value proposition, particularly on the Expo floor, while continuing to maintain the special experience that we have created for NGA members and attendees. We’re thrilled to bring the food industry to San Diego in 2019 for a world class food industry event that retailers and suppliers can’t afford to miss.”

“We value the association partnerships we have formed in our event portfolio. Our approach is focused on building strong, long lasting relationships with our association partners to provide strategic support and fuel growth for their events,” said Greg Topalian, CEO of Clarion UX. “Our collaborative approach combined with our extensive team experience have created both successful and productive business results. We look forward to delivering new opportunities for growth for NGA and their members in this dynamic market.”

Tom Lougharn will oversee the NGA Show for Clarion. He told The Shelby Report his team will gather feedback from NGA staff as well as members in setting programming for future events.

The NGA Show will become one of a growing number of association partnership events for Clarion UX and joins the growing portfolio of Food events. Other events in the Clarion UX portfolio that are produced with association partnership or sponsorship include PlayFair (Toy Industry Association), The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York (New York Restaurant Association), Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show (Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association), Western Foodservice Show (California Restaurant Association) and Halloween & Party Expo (Halloween Industry Association). Clarion UX also manages the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Mid-Year Conference for the National Indian Gaming Association.

Clarion, the largest independent event organizer in the UK, operates more than 200 events in 20 countries. It entered the U.S. market in 2015 through acquiring majority ownership of the Georgia-based Urban Expositions, now known as Clarion UX. To view the entire portfolio of events visit urban-expo.com.