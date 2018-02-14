Former Kings-Balducci’s Executive To Lead QuickChek Foodservice

QuickChek Corp. has named Kings Food Markets–Balducci’s executive Scott Zoeller to the newly created position of VP-foodservice. Zoeller most recently was VP of deli, prepared foods, meat and seafood at Kings-Balducci’s.

During his 12-year career at Kings, Zoeller led the transition and focus of both brands in product development, specialty food, international cheese, wine, catering, meat and seafood. Prior to Kings, he was with Giant Food Stores.

Zoeller also is a member of the retail networking committee for the nonprofit Specialty Food Association.

“Scott’s extensive background in driving sales growth, building successful teams and providing customers with an intimate shopping experience will be a great asset as we continue to grow our menu and continue to meet the demands of today’s fast, casual shopper,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

“I believe time is the new currency in our lives, and delivering convenient fresh food is a strong passion of mine,” said Zoeller. “I’m excited to join the QuickChek team and help expand their focus on creating food that is on trend and made with the freshest, all natural ingredients available.”

QuickChek recently began introducing newly-designed fresh convenience market stores with an open concept layout featuring earth tones, cleaner sight lines and expansive aisles with spacious food stations.

The new stores offer extensive displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items, baked goods made in-store and a large standalone soup station offering a daily rotation of freshly prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups made with all natural ingredients.

QuickChek operates 154 fresh convenience market locations in New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 11 stores with pharmacies and 68 locations with fuel. The company has the distinction of being named one of the best places to work in both New Jersey and New York State.