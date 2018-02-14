Cumberland Farms Launches Next Generation Of SmartPay App

Cumberland Farms has launched a redesigned SmartPay Check-Link mobile app with several new enhancements and features. Mobile app users who upgrade to the new version can earn free select in-store menu items, such as pizza and breakfast sandwiches, for every 10 items purchased.

“We have a very large and loyal SmartPay mobile app customer base, and we’re excited for them to upgrade to the newest version,” said Gwen Forman, SVP of marketing at Cumberland Farms. “When we launched the SmartPay program five years ago it was one of the most innovative programs of its kind and remains as such today. There is no other app that saves customers 10 cents on every gallon of fuel every day. The beauty of SmartPay Check-Link is its simplicity, and our new design further enhances that simplicity with an elegant, intuitive design. We encourage all of our SmartPay card users to switch to the app and all of our other customers to sign up and enjoy the 10 cents savings and all of the other benefits.”

While all SmartPay users save 10 cents on every gallon of gas, mobile app users enjoy additional benefits such as a free coffee or fountain beverage for every 50 gallons of gas purchased.

The newest version of SmartPay is the first of many updates that Cumberland Farms plans to roll out and it includes new features such as a secure biometric touch ID sign-in process, an enhanced store finder and the ability to sign up for SmartPay on the app itself.

In addition, the SmartPay app allows users to:

Track lifetime savings on select in-store food items and gas rewards.

Pay for fuel and in-store purchases.

View in-store deals and promotions.

Track fuel rewards progress.

Find directions to the nearest Cumberland Farms and check hours of operation.

What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family-owned and -operated.