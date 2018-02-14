Giant Food Offering Free, Heart-Healthy Store Tours

During February, American Heart Month, Giant Food is encouraging customers to take a free, heart-healthy store tour at Giant locations in Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware and Virginia.

The tours are led by Giant Food’s in-store nutritionists and will point out items that affect heart health, such as fat and sodium, while also teaching tips and tricks for preparing heart-healthy meals.

“Modest diet and lifestyle changes can improve heart health and lower risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 80 percent according to the American Heart Association,” said Lisa Coleman, lead nutritionist at Giant Food. “Giant’s team of nutritionists are passionate about teaching shoppers how simple it can be to make healthy choices. We look forward to meeting with customers throughout the month and talking to them about heart health.”

Tours will meet in the produce department five minutes before the scheduled tour time. To register for a tour email nutrition@giantfood.com or visit giantfood.com/nutrition for more information.

In January, Giant Food nutritionists offered tips for healthy behaviors in the New Year, ongoing individual consultations, classes, store tours and more.

Giant Food nutritionists offer expertise on diabetes, heart health, weight loss, improving family meal times and other wellness concerns during individual consultations. In January, Giant’s team of 11 nutritionists came together to share their 10 best tips for New Year’s resolutions with shoppers:

1. Find your motivation

Share your motivations with a close and trusted friend, co-worker or relative. They can cheer you on and remind you why you are pursuing change.

2. Make it fun

When it comes to fitness, find something you enjoy doing. Whether it is long walks, barre classes, martial arts, peaceful yoga or pick-up sports games, you are more likely to stick to it if you are having fun. Bored of the same routine? Try a new fitness class or meet with a staff member at your local gym or community center.

3. Amp up your hydration

This one is often overlooked, but it is key to overall health. Add an extra eight ounces of water to your day. More fluids will help you stay hydrated and those extra walks to the restroom will increase your activity.

4. Try something new

Make 2018 the year of variety and trying new things. Start out by trying a new fruit or veggie each week and then move on to other food categories like grains or healthy oils. Produceforkids.com is a resource for learning to select, store and prepare new fruit and veggie additions.

5. Load up on fruits and veggies

This rule is timeless for a reason. Aim to fill half your plate with fruits and/or vegetables at each meal or snack. If you’re indulging with a few bites of a less healthy item or snack, you will still have a half healthy plate.

6. Find a buddy

It is no secret that working toward and achieving goals is more fun with friends. Plus, when you share a similar objective, you can keep each other up to date on your progress and encourage each other.

7. Get cookin’

Work on easing yourself into a healthier routine by testing out one new recipe each week. Swap recipe ideas with family and friends to stay motivated. This is also a great way to incorporate tip No. 4. You can work to create recipes using one new ingredient each week.

8. Keep yourself accountable

Make a list of the top three reasons why you want to improve your health and stick it on the refrigerator or another space you see every day. This constant visual will reinforce your new healthy habits.

9. Shop smart

Fill your shopping cart according to MyPlate recommendations. You cannot eat half a plate of fruits and veggies at every meal if you do not buy half a grocery cart of fruits and veggies.

10. Plan for the unexpected

Pack a tote of nutritious snacks—nuts, seeds, fruit, veggies—when on the go so that you won’t reach for less healthy snack foods. This is great for day trips with the family or even just a busy day of errands. You’ll be glad you did not need to rely on that soft pretzel at the mall. You also can keep a small bag of nutritious snacks at the office or in your car.

