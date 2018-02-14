C&S Celebrates 15 Years Of Donations To Local Nonprofit Groups

C&S Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Mini Grants, a donation program to help small, community-based nonprofit groups make an impact.

Since the commencement of the Mini Grants program, C&S has awarded more than $1.4 million in cash and contributions of food to more than 2,300 groups.

Through Mini Grants, C&S invests in local good works by donating funds or modest amounts of food.

The funds, up to $1,000, are used to support organizations’ general operations or special projects. The donated food is often used at events, such as volunteer training sessions, appreciation celebrations or other activities to raise awareness and funds.

The C&S Mini Grant program focuses on nonprofits located in “our backyard,” concentrating on groups located within 20 miles of C&S facilities and where its employees live.

“Small grants can make a big difference. That’s why, each year, C&S awards mini grants to nonprofits and charitable organizations in our communities,” said Gina Goff, C&S senior director of community involvement. “These grants go to small groups that meet important local needs.”

Requests for support are reviewed by teams of non-executive C&S employees, which is key to the Mini Grant program’s impact. The program empowers employees to make decisions and helps the company participate in making communities stronger. The grants are aligned with the company’s philanthropic pillars which include Eliminating Hunger, Supporting Children and Community, the Environment and Volunteerism.

Applications for Mini Grants are accepted electronically through the company’s website community.cswg.com/en/grants- sponsorships/mini-grants/.

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.