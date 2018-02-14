Lowe’s Market Bags Marketer Award, County Market Is Best Merchandiser

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has revealed this year’s top winners of its Creative Choice Awards in the Marketing and Merchandising categories. The “Outstanding Marketer” and “Outstanding Merchandiser” titles are the highest awards given in the Creative Choice Awards contest.

The competition honors the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry that have increased item or department sales, positively impacted overall store sales or provided a unique benefit to the community. More than 450 entries were judged based on the criteria of creativity, clarity and effectiveness by a panel of industry experts.

Outstanding Marketer was awarded to Lowe’s Market, Littlefield, Texas, for its “What’s For Dinner” campaign, which was designed to create a buzz in-store and increase sales. To drive sales, Lowe’s Market periodically released specials that included a full meal of free items if the customer purchased a specified meat or entrée item.

Outstanding Merchandiser was awarded to Quincy County Market, Quincy, Illinois, for its entry “American Flag Made of 2,028 Cupcakes.” The County Market bakery department orchestrated the creation of the giant American flag and sold cupcakes for $1 each raising funds for a local Illinois veterans home.

“Independent grocers are the innovators in the industry, implementing unique and original campaigns that set them apart from national chains,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “NGA is proud to host the Creative Choice Awards contest to highlight and recognize the best marketing and merchandising campaigns in the industry.”

The contest, sponsored Kellogg’s and Unilever, featured 10 different categories with two winners for each, one entry from a 1-15 store operator and one entry from a store operator with 15 or more supermarkets. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2016, and Dec. 1, 2017, were eligible for this year’s contest.