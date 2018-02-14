Mother’s Market Opening First Los Angeles-Area Store Saturday

Mother’s Market & Kitchen, a 40-year-old natural and organic food retailer with seven Orange County, California, stores, is hosting a grand opening for its first Los Angeles-area store in Signal Hill. The 13,000-s.f. store, located at 2475 Cherry Ave., will employ 100 associates.

A public event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The celebration will feature live music, food tastings, vendor samples and product demonstrations, and drawings for giveaways. The new Signal Hill store will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will offer promotional pricing throughout the month of February. The first 100 customers on Saturday will receive a $50 gift card and a Mother’s recyclable grocery bag.

Mother’s also will be introducing its mobile ordering app, which provides customers with a 20 percent discount on their first café and juice bar purchase at the Signal Hill location using the app.

“Signal Hill and Long Beach residents are overwhelmingly excited for our newest store opening. They are especially enthusiastic about the organic produce selection and delicious healthy prepared foods,” said Deborah Rubino, chief integration officer at Mother’s Market & Kitchen. “We are looking forward to being part of the Signal Hill family and look forward to serving and supporting the need for healthy and convenient shopping in the area.”

In addition to the Signal Hill store, Mother’s Market is developing a second Los Angeles-area store to be located in Manhattan Beach at 1700 Rosecrans Ave. and slated to open this summer.

