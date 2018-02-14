Chobani Celebrates Anniversary With Free Yogurt Offer

A new campaign from Chobani LLC of Norwich, New York, is designed to say thanks to all customers who have supported the company over the past decade and to welcome new consumers.

“This way of saying thank you is something we’ve done since we first got started and now we wanted to extend it to everyone in America. From the beginning, we wanted to make beautiful yogurt that’s as good as what nature gives us, create it with the most amazing people, make it available to everyone and follow the values that we all learn and live by,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani CEO and founder.

“What began 10 years ago in a small factory in upstate New York has grown into something so much bigger. But Chobani isn’t one person’s work or one person’s dream. It’s the combination of everyone who’s been a part of our journey—from our team to our communities to the millions of people who love our yogurt,” Ulukaya added.

Now through March 4, Chobani is offering consumers a free cup of yogurt when they print a coupon at Chobani.com/freeyogurt and visit any participating retail store during the offer period.

The coupon can be redeemed toward any single item of Chobani 5.3-oz. Greek Yogurt, Flip 5.3-oz. yogurt snacks, 10-oz. drinks or Smooth (2-pack). No purchase is necessary to receive the free products. Quantities are limited while supplies last. (The offer is void in New Jersey and Louisiana.)

Chobani says the fully integrated national campaign is its most ambitious yet. The campaign will run across broadcast television, online video, online display, media banners, influencer care packages, shopper, paid social, organic social, a digital activation in Grand Central Terminal in New York City, radio spots and Chobani’s owned digital properties.

As part of the campaign, Chobani also has created a special Amazon Alexa skill/command enabling consumers to receive a coupon to use on the Amazon Fresh and Prime Now platforms.