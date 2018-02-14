Cott Corp. plans to acquire Crystal Rock Holdings Inc., a 100-year-old direct-to-consumer home and office water, coffee, filtration and office supply service delivery business serving customers in New York and New England.

“The Crystal Rock acquisition is another positive step in our stated strategy to pursue acquisitions in the higher margin home and office water delivery and coffee services categories, where we believe our platform, operating strength and synergies can be leveraged,” said Cott CEO Jerry Fowden.

Tom Harrington, CEO of DS Services, a subsidiary of Cott, said, “We are very excited about strengthening our business in the New York and New England high-density markets and firmly believe that our proven track record of integrating companies onto our platform will result in improved performance within our operations in the Northeastern United States.”

Cott is a route-based service company with a delivery platform reaching more than 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors.

Crystal Rock Holdings Inc. markets and distributes water and coffee service, office supplies, refreshment beverages and other breakroom items to the commercial office and at-home markets throughout the Northeast. It bottles and distributes natural spring water under the Vermont Pure brand, purified water with minerals added under the Crystal Rock Waters label, and it roasts and packages coffee under its Cool Beans brand.