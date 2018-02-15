Food Lion Honors Its 2017 Store Manager Of The Year

Customers who shop at the Food Lion store in Columbia, North Carolina, sometimes find the need to visit store manager Nerissa Johnson and her associates as strong as the need to buy groceries. It is that special connection that earned Johnson Food Lion’s coveted Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year designation, presented at company headquarters in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Feb. 8.

“When I turn the key to my store every day, I pray that I never forget the value of people so they will find value in us,” Johnson told hundreds of Food Lion associates in the audience. “I just feel so overjoyed and humbled right now and happy for my team.”

Johnson, who serves as the store manager of the Food Lion located on 625 US Highway 64 East, in Columbia, was selected from a group of more than 1,000 store managers across the company. She and three other Food Lion store managers from Lancaster, North Carolina, Newport News, Virginia, and Colonial Heights, Virginia, were the company’s divisional winners representing their different regions.

“This is my favorite day of the year because it’s a day in honor of all of our store managers and who they are to our customers, our store associates, our total organization and to me personally,” Food Lion President Meg Ham told the crowd. “Although we are honoring the top four divisional winners and naming our Store Manager of the Year, today is about highlighting all of our more than 1,000 store managers because they are the heartbeat in the towns and cities where we operate.”

Johnson grew up in the grocery business, and as a second-generation grocer, is carrying on the legacy of being a community grocer started by her father. She has nearly 27 years of experience with Food Lion and has done many extraordinary things over the past year leading her associates and ensuring that her customers are a first priority, including leading Food Lion Feeds community projects while increasing store sales and developing her 40 associates.

In addition to Johnson being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, three other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership. The 2017 Division Store Manager Excellence Award recipients are:

• Erica Hayes, store manager at 980 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia.

• Greta Simmons, store manager at 11 Dunlop Village, Colonial Heights, Virginia.

• Adam Threatt, Store Manager at 937 N. Main Street, Lancaster, South Carolina.

Food Lion’s Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities we serve, successfully lead our business and support and inspire others.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. It is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.