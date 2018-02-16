Foodland, Western Market Win ‘Buy Alabama’s Best’ Display Contest

The Alabama Grocers Association (AGA), the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association recently gathered for the 2018 Buy Alabama’s Best Retail Campaign Awards luncheon at The Club in Birmingham.

“Buy Alabama’s Best” displays feature participating Alabama food products to help consumers identify which products are headquartered, produced or manufactured in the state of Alabama. Awards were given to Foodland in Gardendale, Alabama, and Western Market in Vestavia, Alabama.

During the year, a portion of the sales of participating Alabama food product companies along with retail sales of icons raised monies for the UAB Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Children’s of Alabama.

At the luncheon, presentations were made by Commissioner John McMillan of the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries; Ellie Taylor, AGA president; Frank D’Amico III of BTC Wholesale Distributors and AGA chairman; James Cochran of Buffalo Rock Pepsi Cola and president of the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association; and Dr. Kimberly Whelan, associate professor of pediatrics at Children’s of Alabama.

Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association members as well as retailers and wholesalers throughout the state of Alabama also were in attendance.

McMillan, Cochran and D’Amico presented display contest award certificates for 2017.

A check was presented to Dr. Kimberly Whelan in the amount of $47,725 for 2017. Since 2007, the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign has raised $726,033 to fight pediatric cancer.

“This generous donation from local Alabama businesses associated with the Alabama Grocers Association will help us meet our mission of working to cure every child with cancer,” said Whelan. “Children’s of Alabama is working to find a cure each and every day.”

Taylor announced that the Buy Alabama’s Best campaign would continue to be a quarterly event. This year, March, June, September and December are the designated months for retailers to show support of the Alabama products.

Following the presentation, guests were treated to a buffet featuring all Alabama food products.

The purpose of the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign is to identify and increase awareness of Alabama food products and increase sales of those products. Alabama food product sales have a $2 billion impact in Alabama’s economy, tax base and along with the foodservice industries, employ one out of every four Alabamians.