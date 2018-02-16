Festival Foods has begun offering only sustainable options in its seafood departments to demonstrate its support of healthy oceans and to help ensure a plentiful supply of seafood for future generations.

Festival Foods says its partnership with Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program takes the grocer’s seafood program to a new level. Festival Foods began partnering with Seafood Watch in 2016 with a communications program to help shoppers learn about sustainable seafood and to explain why it’s important to the future of our oceans.

“Our decision to transition to environmentally responsible seafood was easy to make,” said Mike Zimmerman, senior director of meat and seafood at Festival Foods. “As a responsible retailer, we consider it our duty to sell only environmentally responsible seafood and educate our guests about its importance. We need to be part of the solution so there will be an abundance of marine life for future generations.”

Festival Foods partners with seafood suppliers that are committed to environmentally responsible practices. Examples are the use of modified gear that allows unwanted marine life to escape and the use of fishing lines that can be reeled in manually or mechanically, drastically reducing the possibility of bycatch.

Festival Foods is among more than 300 Seafood Watch partners.