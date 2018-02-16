IGA Names Its International Retailers Of The Year, Presents New Awards

It’s a big year for Baker’s IGA. The Ohio grocer, owned by Gary and Terrie Baker, celebrates 100 years in business and was just named the IGA USA International Retailer of the Year.

This award and others were presented at a brunch on Feb. 11 as part of the IGA Global Rally in Las Vegas, Feb. 10-11.

The Baker family has five IGAs in Ohio, including the award-winning Baker’s IGA in Newcomerstown. Gary and Terrie, who have worked side by side in the business for 40 years, attribute their legacy of success to their ongoing commitment to fostering a caring culture for their employees, shoppers and community. The Newcomerstown store is known throughout the area it serves for fun promotional events, local favorite deli items made from Baker’s signature recipes, and giving back to the community, according to IGA. Baker’s IGA is supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers in Nashville, Tennessee.

Two other International Retailers of the Year were named for Australia and China.

The Australian winner is Antonio, Joseph and Paul Romeo of McLaren Vale Foodland IGA in McLaren Vale, South Australia, serviced by Metcash Food & Grocery, Kidman Park, South Australia.

The Romeo family owns 40 IGAs across South Australia and New South Wales. The alliance says McLaren Vale Foodland IGA “stands out with a truly unique and innovative shopping experience that includes a walk-through cheese room displaying a vast range of local and internationally made cheeses; a fresh sushi bar with its own sushi chef; an extensive selection of gourmet produce, meats and wines.”

The IGA China International Retailer of the Year is Maolian Luo of Xin Yu Lou Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Huanghua, Hebei, China P.R.

Xin Yu Lou Department Store Group has been serving shoppers in Hebei China for 34 years. The company’s motto, “Focus on the shoppers and lead them to a healthy, quality life” guides the store’s attention to the well-being of shoppers and employees alike. Buyers from Xin Yu Lou carefully source products from around the world, bringing healthy and safe fresh food, and quality clothing and products.

The International Retailer of the Year honor is given to IGA retailers who, based on globally applied standards, have achieved exemplary excellence in retailing and advancement of the brand.

The Hometown Proud retailers

The selection of the IGA International Retailers of the Year began in the fall of 2017 when IGA USA Licensed Distribution Companies (LDCs) were each asked to submit one Five Star retailer as a candidate for International Retailer of the Year. Six retailers were chosen to be visited by the IGA USA executive team. In the end, Gary and Terrie Baker were chosen to join the International Retailers of the Year from other countries.

All six Hometown Proud retailers were honored during the Feb. 11 brunch.

In addition to the Bakers, this year’s Hometown Proud Retailers are:

• Scott Blair, Liberty IGA, Liberty, Kentucky; serviced by Laurel Grocery Co.

• Jeet Brahmbhatt, Fresh Foods IGA, Castle Hayne, North Carolina; serviced by SpartanNash–South Heartland.

• Archie McGregor III, Dissmore’s IGA, Pullman, Washington; serviced by Supervalu–Tacoma.

• Stan Dilworth and Tracy Dilworth, Dill’s Food City IGA, Royston, Georgia; serviced by Merchants Distributors LLC.

• Carl Penta and Ed Penta, McKinnon’s Supermarket & Super Butcher Shop, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“It’s clear to me that our IGA 2018 International Retailers of the Year and IGA USA Hometown Proud Retailers are some of the best in the business, and it’s amazing to see how the entrepreneurial spirit comes shining through,” CEO John Ross said. “From the specialty items they’re creating in their delis and bakeries and the way they merchandise local products, to the promotions that keep their stores fun and interesting, each of these businesses is a veritable think tank of innovative ideas reflecting the pride and creativity of local ownership. And while these stores are a clear representation of the diversity of different cultures from around the world, the one thing that is common across all of them is their undeniable commitment to the customers and communities they serve.”

New to IGA: Innovation Awards

Ross presented the newly minted CEO’s Innovation Award to four retailers during the Global Rally.

“You may know that for the last 10 years I have been working as either a marketing or retail consultant for the biggest retail chains in the world,” Ross said. “I’ve been to stores all over the world, and seen the best of what the big national chains have to offer. Now, having visited retailers all over the IGA family, I can tell you that those national chains have nothing on the innovative programs our best IGA entrepreneurs are doing. That’s why I created the CEO’s award for innovation. We need to reward risk-taking, creative thinking and bold merchandising ideas. Grocery retailing and shopper expectations are changing so fast, and we need to innovative leadership faster than ever before! The first four retailers to win this new award are the perfect ambassadors to show the world that IGA is ready to lead the way in the innovative, fun and hyperlocal experiences shoppers want.”

Innovation Award recipients include: