Tenth Oregon Store For Natural Grocers To Open, Another Planned

Natural Grocers will open a store in Warrenton, Oregon, on Feb. 28, marking its 10th store in the state.

The store, located at 137 S. Highway 101, will open at 8:30 a.m., and customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

Natural Grocers sells organic and natural groceries at “Always Affordable” prices. Stores stock 100 percent organic produce, naturally-raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promoters ever), 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products and groceries that don’t contain artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

The Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes on opening day will give nine winners Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10-$100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30-8:25 a.m. on Feb. 28. The drawing will be held at 9 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day events include gluten-free muffin sampling and an ice cream social that includes dairy-free options. Vendor demonstrations will take place throughout the store on opening day.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers’ rewards program, {N}power, will receive a $2-off coupon to use while shopping.

{N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It’s free and easy to join; visit naturalgrocer.com/npower.

Natural Grocers stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Warrenton store, like others, will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

Grocer hiring for new store in Coos Bay

Natural Grocers also is hiring for a new store in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Open interviews will take place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 to fill 20 full- and part-time roles, including department leaders, cashiers and store support, the company announced Feb. 15.

The new store is located at 562 N. Broadway. The interviews will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on those two days at the Work Force Center Coos Bay, located at 990 S. 2nd Street. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants can apply here.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 144 stores in 19 states.