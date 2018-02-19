Bimbo Bakeries USA Donated 27 Million-Plus Pounds Of Food In 2017

Bimbo Bakeries USA donated more than 27 million pounds of food to organizations across the country in 2017. The baker has partnerships with groups across the country, such as Feeding America, Tyson, Walmart, the Please Touch Museum, WMMR’s Camp Out for Hunger and Project Hero.

Among 2017’s highlights:

• As part of the Feeding America Grant Program, Bimbo Bakeries USA donated more than $100,000 to food banks to use for various programs. Additionally, in coordination with Tyson Foods, Bimbo Bakeries USA donated over 5.5 million pounds of food to food banks in Sacramento, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Cincinnati, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Medford, Oregon; and Durango, Colorado.

• Each year, every Bimbo Bakeries USA plant receives $5,000 to put toward a project of its choosing to benefit a local neighborhood. It completed 40 neighborhood projects this year, benefiting things like preschools, hospices, schools and community gardens. In one Good Neighborhood project, Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon worked with Bimbo in conjunction with his organization, Hazelton Integration Project, to connect different cultures in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, to strengthen town unity and reduce violence.

• In July, Bimbo Bakeries USA partnered with Tyson to participate in its “Meals That Matter” program. The program mobilizes food resources necessary to help those in areas where disasters have occurred. Bimbo donated nearly 100,000 pounds of baked goods that the response teams need for relief efforts. In addition, company associates were on hand volunteering their time to cook for and serve those who were affected.

• Bimbo Bakeries USA sponsored the broadcast tent during the 20th annual Preston and Steve Camp-Out-for-Hunger event in November. In addition, Bimbo Bakeries USA donated more than 6,500 pounds of food to the event. In total, the “Camp Out for Hunger” event collected more than 1.6 million pounds of food and $272,683, which equates to more than 2.2 million meals. In December, Bimbo sponsored two new exhibits for the Please Touch Museum’s interactive gallery, “Healthy Me, Healthy Family, Healthy Community.” These exhibits, which included the Bimbo Bakeries USA Bistro and Boboli Pizza Kitchen, are part of the museum’s larger initiative to help teach children about the importance of healthy living and financial literacy.

• Bimbo Bakeries USA also donated more than $100,000 to disaster relief across the nation following devastating hurricanes and other natural disasters. It also supported a number of other local community efforts nationwide. For the first time, the company was a sponsor of the Honor Ride, a non-competitive cycling event across the country to honor U.S. veterans and benefit Project Hero.

Headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Bimbo Bakeries USA is the largest baking company in the U.S. producing breads and sweet baked goods under brands including Sara Lee, Entenmann’s, Arnold, Thomas’ and Stroehmann. Today, BBU operates more than 50 bakeries, employs more than 20,000 associates and distributes products through 11,000 sales routes throughout the U.S.