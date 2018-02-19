Key Food Opens Brooklyn Market Banner Store In NY Village

Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc. celebrated the grand opening of a new Brooklyn Market at 83 Stanley Avenue in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on Feb. 16. Dobbs Ferry is a village located in Westchester County.

“We’re thrilled for Brooklyn Market to expand our family of supermarkets and service the Dobbs Ferry community,” said John Durante, VP of business development for Key Food, a Brooklyn-based chain of primarily independently owned and corporate grocery stores. “Store owner Mahmoud Elayyan has worked so hard to create a gourmet grocery store that is sure to exceed shoppers’ expectations.”

At 18,000 s.f., this new market offers a large selection of groceries, including organic items in many categories. The store also includes a large meat department with a variety of organic and grass-fed options. The dairy department features high-end items, including organic eggs and glass bottle milk. The cheese department has cheese options from countries from all over the world, and the deli department has a large prepared foods section and catering options.

Fresh pizza is prepared in the store’s pizzeria, and fresh bread is baked and delivered daily from the company’s Brooklyn location. The store’s large beer selection includes a variety of craft beers.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Dobbs Ferry community,” said Elayyan. “Our goal is to provide our customers with an upscale grocery shopping experience complete with the highest quality of products.”

Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Co-operative includes more than 260 primarily member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food, these stores operate under various other banners, including Food Universe, The Food Emporium, SuperFresh, and Food Dynasty in all five boroughs, Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.