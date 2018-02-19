Peapod Expands Delivery For Giant Shoppers With New Wareroom

Peapod, in partnership with Giant Food Stores, plans to open a new wareroom adjacent to a Giant store in North Coventry, Pennsylvania.

The investment comes as Peapod has experienced double-digit growth in the region for the last three consecutive years. Peapod anticipates the new wareroom will enable it to serve up to 25 percent more shoppers in the greater Philadelphia area. This will be the fourth wareroom to open in Pennsylvania and will bring 120 new jobs to the North Coventry community.

“We want to thank greater Philadelphia Peapod and Giant customers as they have responded positively (and literally) with open doors since 2011 to our service, leading to tremendous growth in this market,” said Walt Lentz, acting president of the online grocer. “The new wareroom will allow us to increase capacity and meet the larger demand, but we are also proud to bring 120 jobs to North Coventry.”

“We want to be the ultimate meal planning and grocery solution for our customers,” said John Ponnett, SVP of retail operations for Giant.

He added, “The growth we are seeing tells us that our customers want what we all want—choices. We get it. That’s why we offer a great, in-store experience as well as the option of online grocery shopping and home delivery through Peapod.”

Giant shoppers are able to use their Giant loyalty card on Peapod.com to quickly and easily look up past purchases.

Peapod also accepts all in-store coupons, along with offering thousands of weekly specials to help customers save time and money.

Peapod and Giant will host a grand opening event on Feb. 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the wareroom, located within and attached to the Giant store at 86 Glocker Way in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Executives from Peapod and Giant will be speaking along with local representatives.

In honor of the opening, Peapod will be making a donation to the Coventry Food Pantry at the ceremony.

Peapod, an Ahold-Delhaize company, offers delivery to both homes and businesses and has more than 200 pickup locations. The service is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia.

Giant Food Stores has more than 170 neighborhood stores and serves families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.