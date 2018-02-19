Perdue Rolls Out ‘Fresh Cuts’ Pre-Cut Chicken Breasts

Perdue is aiming to save home cooks up to 30 minutes on meal preparation and cleaning time by providing chicken that is pre-cut. Its new Fresh Cuts offerings is fresh boneless, skinless chicken breasts that come diced or cut into strips so consumers can and add them straight from the package to the pan without having to touch raw meat.

Available in stores now, Fresh Cuts chicken comes in leak-proof packaging.

“Dinnertime should be about getting the family together and providing a healthy, home-cooked meal in less time. Perdue wants to take the chore out of dinner prep and cleanup to give consumers more time to spend with their loved ones,” the company says.

As with all Perdue chicken, Fresh Cuts is “No Antibiotics Ever,” meaning each chicken is raised entirely without antibiotics.

“We know moms and especially Millennials are crunched for time,” said Eric Christianson, SVP of marketing and innovation. “After years of testing, we recently launched our latest innovation Perdue Fresh Cuts chicken breasts to help remove a big mealtime headache, giving families more time to enjoy together.”

The company is offering digital coupons, available online, for shoppers to use when purchasing any one Fresh Cuts chicken breast product.

