Sabra Dipping Co. Updates Logo, Packaging For Its Hummus Line

Sabra Dipping Co. is bringing a fresh look to its hummus.

The re-branding includes an updated logo, restyled label design and original on-pack photography highlighting the fresh, plant-based ingredients in Sabra products. The new packaging will begin hitting retail shelves in late February.

“We are thrilled to introduce a fresh look for Sabra at an exciting time in the food world,” said Eugenio Perrier, CMO of Sabra Dipping Co. in White Plains, New York. “Cultivating a natural evolution for this unique brand, we sought to enrich the way we communicate visually with consumers on shelf and on pack. From the Sabra sun, which is recast as a chickpea evoking the warmth at the heart of the Mediterranean, to fresh ingredients shot in sunshine on a kitchen cutting board, the new designs enhance flavor expectation and beautifully convey Sabra’s brand personality and promise.

“Our approach was in no small part directed by consumers—rebranding is in effect, an exercise in listening,” Perrier added. “We are in an era of real food. Consumers care more about the quality of ingredients and the innate healthfulness of what we eat. Increasingly, people are prioritizing plant-based nourishment, so as makers of an original plant-based food, and as category leader, Sabra recognized it was time to let the ingredients shine. Since all Sabra recipes are created in our kitchen, we wanted this design to evoke that welcoming and culinary atmosphere while streamlining the way we communicate product and flavor varieties. It was important to retain the clear window which Sabra pioneered to communicate trustworthiness and transparency while giving that mouthwatering glimpse at what awaits you when you open the pack.”

Sabra’s portfolio of products includes a dozen flavors of hummus and a wide range of refrigerated dips including salsa, guacamole and tzatziki. Sabra’s range of offerings include items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers and through food service. Sabra operates a gold LEED certified factory in Virginia. Sabra Dipping Co. is a U.S./Canadian joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group.