Big Red Stores To Open Three New Central Arkansas Locations This Year

Big Red Stores has begun construction on its 37th c-store in Central Arkansas, located in North Little Rock on Counts Massie Road. The store will serve the Maumelle and North Little Rock Communities, and it will incorporate the company’s new contemporary design, developed to meet changing customer needs, says Big Red.

The new store will feature touchless bathrooms, fresh-made items such as fruit, pizza and burgers, f’real milkshakes and other new additions. Big Red expects to open the store this April.

“Being a locally, Arkansas-owned company, Central Arkansas is home to us. We are excited about further serving our friends and neighbors,” said David Hendrix, president of Big Red Stores.

In addition, Big Red says it plans to open two additional new stores in the region in 2018. One to be located in Bryant, and the other is yet to be announced.

Big Red Stores offers fuel and other “on-the-go” offerings. Services vary from location to location, but many offer coffee, drinks, snacks, a car wash, movie rentals, propane, ice and basic groceries. Many stores are co-branded with companies such as Baskin Robbins, Pizza Pro, McDonalds, Hardees and Burger King.

Established in 1997 by David and Doug Hendrix, Summerwood Partners owns and operates Big Red Stores throughout Central Arkansas. Headquartered in Byrant, family-owned Big Red Stores provides more than 450 jobs in the state.

