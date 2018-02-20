After 30 years in the West Seventh neighborhood, the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has moved to 1360 Energy Park Drive, Suite 110, in St. Paul.

“As we packed up to move the association to its new location, we took a moment to reflect on our 120-year history. There is such a great sense of pride in looking back at the vision, strong leadership and supportive membership that has blessed this association over the years,” says Jamie Pfuhl, MGA president. “As we look to the future, we are deeply committed to continuing the success we’ve had through the decades. Our collective efforts will ensure a sustainable organization that can represent industry well into the future.”

MGA also has introduced a refreshed logo, which is intended to be a reflection of the identity, mission and vision of the association. As 2018 unfolds, the association say it will “take on a more contemporary feel which showcases our new brand.”

“Our revitalized logo exemplifies the focus of the MGA and the sustainability of the food industry of Minnesota,” the organization adds. “The image shows a grocery cart as the foundation for the state. This articulates our strong commitment to consumers, careers and community. As we look to the future, it is important that our visual statement reflects our commitment to the common good of the state of Minnesota and our great industry.”

MGA is a state trade association representing the food industry since 1897. It has more than 200 retail members with nearly 1,100 stores statewide, as well as approximately 100 manufacturers and distributors. Its member companies employ more than 125,000 union and non-union Minnesotans.

