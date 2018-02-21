CFA To Honor C&S’s Moore As 2018 Person Of The Year

The Connecticut Food Association (CFA) has selected Tracy Moore, SVP of non-perishable procurement, merchandising, marketing and supply chain trade relations at C&S Wholesale Grocers, as its CFA 2018 Person of the Year.

The CFA Person of the Year dinner will be held on Thursday. Oct. 20 at the Mohegan Sun Ballroom.

C&S is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the lead supply chain company in the food industry.

CFA President Wayne Pesce said, “We are grateful to have Tracy Moore and C&S Wholesale Grocers as valued members of our association who are dedicated to promoting the growth of Connecticut’s retail grocery community.”

Moore is responsible for the continued development and support of the non-perishable procurement team and for providing quality service to C&S retail customers.

She is also responsible for service-level performance, inventory management, trade relations, margin performance and merchandising and marketing deliverables.

Moore joined C&S in 1992 as an associate buyer, and after one year she was promoted to buyer. Rapid promotions were indicative of her acumen, focus and commitment to making C&S a best-in-class organization.

In 2008, she was promoted to SVP of merchandising, and in 2014, she was promoted to SVP of procurement, merchandising marketing and supply chain trade relations.

Pesce said throughout her C&S career, Moore has contributed significantly to the growth and success of the company and the procurement organization. She has played a key role in new business startups, enhancing the preferred program deliverables and participation and developed an extremely competitive marketing and merchandising program for C&S independent retailers.

Moore holds an associate’s degree in business from Greenfield Community College. She is director emeritus for the Northeast Wholesale Food Distributors Association (NEWFDA) for which she served as chairperson from 2004-2008. She is also a board member for C&S Charities.

For more information on the event, contact ctfoodassociation.org.