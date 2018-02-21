NJFC To Host Night Of Distinction Reception March 22

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) will host its Night of Distinction reception on Thursday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, New Jersey. The annual event draws more than 500 guests, including prominent food industry executives.

The council’s Night of Distinction honorees this year are Chris Lane, EVP of Wakefern Food Corp.; Kathy Russello, EVP of Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize company; and Dennis Hickey, CMO of Krasdale Foods.

“These three outstanding professionals and their organizations are praiseworthy members of NJFC that work to support our efforts and our association’s mission. They are being celebrated for their positions as industry role models and effective leaders. This recognition truly makes the Night of Distinction the retail food industry event of the year,” said NJFC President Linda Doherty.

Lane’s responsibilities include guiding the day-to-day operations and strategic planning for Wakefern, a cooperative that reported $16 billion in retail sales for its most recent fiscal year.

Russello provides services and support to the Ahold Delhaize U.S. brands, including Stop & Shop. She oversees compensation and benefits, talent management and learning, associate relations, diversity and inclusion and human resource services for the company. She also serves as the president of the Ahold Delhaize USA Family Foundation, a charitable foundation with the mission of building healthy communities by supporting family health and nutrition.

Hickey’s company, Krasdale Foods, is a privately held company servicing independent retailers in the New York metropolitan area since 1908 and Florida since 2003. His responsibilities include overseeing all procurement and merchandising functions and developing sales strategies to support the company’s independent retail banners in the five boroughs of New York.

A silent auction will be featured that night that supports the NJFC Educational Development Scholarship Program.

Tickets can be reserved online at njfoodcouncil.com/events or by calling NJFC at 609.392.8899.

The council is the Garden State’s food industry trade association with nearly 400 members representing more than 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies.